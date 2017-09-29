Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and a transport truck in Mississauga overnight.

The collision happened around midnight at the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and South Sheridan Way.

Peel paramedics said the female driver of a light-coloured sedan was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto in serious condition.

The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side and no other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed to traffic for the investigation but has since been reopened.