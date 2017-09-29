Canada
September 29, 2017 5:51 am

Woman seriously injured in Mississauga crash

By Web Producer  Global News

A woman was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car and a transport truck in Mississauga overnight.

The collision happened around midnight at the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and South Sheridan Way.

Peel paramedics said the female driver of a light-coloured sedan was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto in serious condition.

The vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side and no other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed to traffic for the investigation but has since been reopened.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Erin Mills Parkway
Mississauga
Mississauga crash
peel regional police
Serious Injuries

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News