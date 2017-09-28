Kelowna homeowner victimized by thieves after answering door knock

RCMP said preliminary investigation of a break and enter in Kelowna early Wednesday suggests a homeowner answered a knock at the door only to have two men push their way inside.

The break-in happened in the 800 block of Hewetson Avenue before 2:45 a.m.

The homeowner was the only person inside the house at the time of the break-in. Police said he was able to escape and call 911 from a neighbour’s home. He wasn’t injured in the incident.

Police said property was taken from the home but is not clear what motivated the break-in.

RCMP said the suspects drove away in a pickup truck but abandoned it in the driveway of another home on South Ridge Drive.

Police searched the area with dogs but weren’t able to find the suspects.

RCMP say the male suspects were wearing black hoodies. One suspect is believed to be around 6’0” and roughly 190 lbs. The other suspect is estimated to be 5’8”.