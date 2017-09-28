RCMP search for armed robbery suspect

Early Thursday morning, Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP were called to a business in Watson, Sask. due to an armed robbery.

An employee at the business and a bystander had been bear-maced. They were treated at the scene and released.

The lone suspect took property that included a purse, which contained cash plus debit and credit cards.

He fled the scene, but no vehicle or direction of travel was observed.

RCMP are describing the suspect as a white, adult male who is around 5’9”, with brown hair, wearing a white shirt and a dark hoodie. The suspect was also wearing a mask.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the Lanigan RCMP at 306-365-1370.