Canada
September 28, 2017 7:26 pm

RCMP search for armed robbery suspect

By Staff Global News

Early Thursday morning, Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP were called to a business in Watson, Sask. due to an armed robbery.

File / Global News
A A

Early Thursday morning, Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP were called to a business in Watson, Sask. due to an armed robbery.

An employee at the business and a bystander had been bear-maced. They were treated at the scene and released.

The lone suspect took property that included a purse, which contained cash plus debit and credit cards.

He fled the scene, but no vehicle or direction of travel was observed.

RCMP are describing the suspect as a white, adult male who is around 5’9”, with brown hair, wearing a white shirt and a dark hoodie. The suspect was also wearing a mask.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the Lanigan RCMP at 306-365-1370.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed Robbery
Bear Mace
Humboldt
Lanigan
RCMP
Watson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News