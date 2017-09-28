Manitoba leaders call for calm in burgeoning aerospace trade war

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is calling for less overheated rhetoric in the burgeoning aerospace trade war centreed around Boeing and Bombardier.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard (kwee-ARHD’) has called on Ottawa to take a hard line against Boeing after the U-S Department of Commerce proposed a hefty 219 per cent duty on jets manufactured by rival Bombardier.

Couillard said “not a bolt, not a part, of course not a plane of Boeing” should enter Canada until the conflict is resolved.

Pallister says that kind of emotional language is understandable but not helpful.

He says he will continue to promote open trade between the two countries since it helps both economies.

Winnipeg is home to a Boeing manufacturing facility that employs 14-hundred people and is the third biggest aerospace centre in Canada.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is also calling for cooler heads to prevail in the dispute, which he says goes beyond any one region in the country.