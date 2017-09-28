CRA scam targeting Haligonians: police

Halifax Regional Police are once again warning people about a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam involving fraudulent emails and phone calls.

This month, the Financial Crime Unit has had a number of reports from citizens who have been contacted by someone claiming to be from the CRA.

Police say the suspect asks for personal information and says they owe the CRA a sum of money or tries to get them to purchase pre-paid credit cards.

In some cases, the suspect threatens the victim with potential jail time or deportation and uses aggressive and forceful language.

Police say these emails and phone calls are not legitimate.

If you receive such a call, you are encouraged to hang up. More information on the scam is available from the CRA website.

Investigators are reminding people to be wary of any calls or emails asking for money — and to make sure the situation is legitimate before sending money or making a donation. Providing personal information such as your Social Insurance Number (SIN) and date of birth could lead to identity theft.

Police say there have been no victims of this scam at this point that police are aware of.

If you’ve lost money or provided personal information as a result of this scam, you are asked to report the matter to police.