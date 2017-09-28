Winnipeg shooting sends man to hospital
One man was taken to hospital after a shooting in the Garden City area.
Police say the man was taken to hospital in stable condition after the shooting in the 400 block of Andrews Street just before midnight on Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
