Proposed PTSD bill adds 911 operators, care workers to those eligible for workers compensation

Proposed legislation in Nova Scotia would expand the list of emergency response workers who would no longer have to prove their PTSD diagnosis was caused by trauma on the job.

When amendments to the Workers’ Compensation Act were originally tabled before the legislature was dissolved ahead of the May 30 election, continuing care assistants and 911 operators and dispatchers were not on the list.

They have now been added to a list that includes paramedics, nurses, firefighters, police officers and correctional officers.

Labour Minister Labi Kousoulis says the change was made following consultations over the summer with front-line workers and employers.

The proposed amendments clarify that PTSD is presumed to be the result of an incident during employment, and would allow coverage to be extended to other occupations through regulation.

New regulations would also establish who can make a PTSD diagnosis and set time limits for eligibility.