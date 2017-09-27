Vernon man acquitted of child pornography charges.

A Vernon man and former teacher was acquitted of child pornography charges Wednesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon.

The charges against 56-year old William Murray Phelps Munton were dropped after the judge dismissed police search warrants that were used to collect evidence.

Defence lawyer Julian van der Walle argued police left out important information in the search warrant application.

Justice Hope Hyslop agreed saying the warrants are invalid and therefore the evidence would be excluded meaning the trial could not proceed.

Munton had been charged with two counts of making child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

READ MORE: Vernon child porn case may not go to trial because of Charter challenge

Van der Walle told Global News the judge’s decision was eminently reasonable and that they are happy with the results.

Global News also asked Munton, a former teacher in Salmon Arm, if he had any comments to make. He declined to comment.