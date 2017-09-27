Edmonton Transit apologizes to police for miscommunication resulting in racial profiling accusation

Edmonton Transit has apologized to police for what it called a communication failure that resulted in officers being accused of racial profiling.

On Sept. 14, Jocelyn Wabano-Iahtail posted a video on Facebook of a police officer asking her to show proof of purchasing an LRT fare.

The City of Edmonton provided free transit service for those attending the National Gathering of Elders.

In the video, Wabano-Iahtail tells officers that transit is free for those attending the conference.

After making a phone call, an officer tells the woman that conference attendees didn’t receive free transit.

Edmonton Transit said the officer was provided inaccurate information, which resulted in a misunderstanding with Wabano-Iahtail.

“Despite the inaccurate information provided, we appreciate the officers’ discretion not to issue a fine to the customers involved,” ETS branch manager Eddie Robar wrote in a statement.

“Your officers acted with utmost professionalism during a challenging circumstance.”

On her Facebook page, Wabano-Iahtail accused police of racial profiling.

While the city released an apology last week, Edmonton Transit said it’s also open to reconciling with those involved “in a way that is meaningful and respectful of their culture and experience.”

In an email, police said it’s part of officer’s jobs to look for people who haven’t paid transit fares, and officers did their job in a “respectful and friendly fashion” during the incident.