Calgary police seek man and woman wanted on 66 warrants

Calgary police are searching for two people wanted on outstanding warrants in connection to two separate fraud cases.

Stephanie Nicole Paul, 29, is wanted on 38 warrants. Police said in a Wednesday news release her whereabouts are unknown, but she is believed to be in Calgary or the surrounding area.

Police describe Paul as standing 5-3 and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are also searching for 34-year-old Michael Richard Currie, who is wanted on 28 warrants. He is also believed to be in Calgary or the surrounding area.

Police describe Currie as standing 5-6 and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Paul or Currie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the General Investigations Unit (GIU) Tip Line at 403-428-8400 or contact Crime Stoppers.