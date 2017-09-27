3-year-old boy seriously injured in ride-on lawn mower accident

A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a ride-on lawn mower in Nova Scotia.

RCMP say they were called to the scene of the accident on Thompson Road in Waterville at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the person operating the machine was mowing the lawn and did not see the child. According to police, the child and the machine operator know each other.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) and the Waterville Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene.

The boy was taken to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

In a news release, RCMP say their thoughts are with the family and that the investigation is continuing.