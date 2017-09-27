St. Thomas police shut down tent city

A small tent city that had been set up by a group of homeless people in St. Thomas has been shut down by police.

The makeshift campground was set up Tuesday on Canadian National Railway property just west of Flora Street.

Police said the campground was in total squalor when officers arrived.

“It was obvious the residents had been living in poverty and struggling with addiction for several weeks on the site,” said a media release issued by St. Thomas police.

People at the camp were connected to social services by police to secure appropriate housing.

Police said arrangements are being made with CN police and the city to remove the remaining articles left at the site.