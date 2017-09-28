Bob Layton editorial: Deadly drugs, silent friends

Back in December I did an editorial asking why there was no correlation between the number of people dying of fentanyl and the number of people charged with those deaths.

Friends of the victim must know who the dealer was – why are they not crying out their name as they cry for their friend.

One of those who lost his life last fall was Guy Kennedy, a 48-year-old man whose body was found in an Edson hotel after overdosing on the even deadlier carfentanil.

There was been an arrest in his death and it is historic.

RCMP say it’s the first time they’ve laid a manslaughter charge in a carfentanil case. Edmonton police also have one on the books.

It’s not just enough to be able to prove who they believe the dealer was.

They also have to convince the court he knew what he was selling and that it might be deadly.

As well, the lab will have to show the drug did kill the victim.

I appreciate all the work police have to do to clear these cases.

I understand why it takes so long to investigate.

I still do not understand why friends don’t step up to the plate.

Let me know why you think it is.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.