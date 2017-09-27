Paramedics stumble upon rollover near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash off Highway 97 in Peachland Tuesday night by paramedics who stumbled upon the scene.

A West Kelowna man, said to be in his 80’s, apparently fell asleep at the wheel while driving northbound on the highway beside Okanagan Lake.

Emergency crews tell Global News the man was taken to Penticton Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The car rolled at least once and came to a rest on the rocks at the edge of the lake.

No one witnessed the crash, but a passing ambulance noticed the vehicle off the road around 10 p.m., according to crews at the scene.

Police continue to investigate, but have ruled out speed or alcohol in factors that lead to the accident.