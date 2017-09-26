Traffic
September 26, 2017 11:44 pm
Updated: September 27, 2017 12:29 am

Motorcycle rider fighting for his life after colliding with pickup truck in Beaumont

By Online journalist  Global News

Police are investigating after a crash in Beaumont involving a truck and a motorcycle sent the motorcycle rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday evening.

Paul Rampersaud/ Global News
Officers were called to the crash on 50 Avenue and 62 Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Investigators said initial reports indicate the motorcycle was headed east on 50 Avenue and the truck was headed west. According to the RCMP, the truck was to make a lefthand turn and the motorcycle passed by another stopped vehicle before colliding with the truck.

Police said the man riding the motorcycle was the only person on the motorcycle and he was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance. Police said the truck was being driven by a man and he was uninjured. They said he was the only person in the truck.

The crash forced area traffic to be detoured for about an hour but has since resumed to normal.

“All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered,” the RCMP said.

Paul Rampersaud/ Global News
Paul Rampersaud/ Global News
Paul Rampersaud/ Global News
Global News
Global News
Global News

 

