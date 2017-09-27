Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

More sun for the next couple of days!

High pressure remains over our region to bring us fair weather and above seasonal daytime highs.

A transition day is on deck Friday with increasing cloud and possibly breezy conditions.

Today’s daytime high range: 18 to 26C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla