Virden fire that destroyed 3 historic buildings believed to be deliberately set: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP believe a weekend fire in Virden, Man. was deliberately set.

Police said they first received reports around 5:45 a.m. Saturday of fire on 7th Avenue.

The blaze started in one building and spread to two others before it was brought under control. All three buildings were built over a century ago according to the town’s mayor.

“7th ave. is our downtown,” Virden Mayor Jeff McConnell said on Saturday. “One of the most significant things a community can have and try to preserve is a heritage building, so it’s emotional.”

RCMP are asking anyone who has any information about the fire to contact Virden RCMP at 1-204-748-2046 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Virden is about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.