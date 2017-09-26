Historic Building
September 26, 2017 6:21 pm

Virden fire that destroyed 3 historic buildings believed to be deliberately set: RCMP

By Online Producer  Global News

A fire destroyed a century-old building on 7th Avenue in Virden, Man

Jeff McConnell
A A

Manitoba RCMP believe a weekend fire in Virden, Man. was deliberately set.

Police said they first received reports around 5:45 a.m. Saturday of fire on 7th Avenue.

READ MORE: Fire destroys three historic buildings in Virden

The blaze started in one building and spread to two others before it was brought under control. All three buildings were built over a century ago according to the town’s mayor.

“7th ave. is our downtown,” Virden Mayor Jeff McConnell said on Saturday. “One of the most significant things a community can have and try to preserve is a heritage building, so it’s emotional.”

RCMP are asking anyone who has any information about the fire to contact Virden RCMP at 1-204-748-2046 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Virden is about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Historic Building
Manitoba fire
Manitoba RCMP
RCMP
Virden
Virden RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News