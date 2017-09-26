Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former NFL running back Trent Richardson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed running back Trent Richardson, the third overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft.

The Cleveland pick played 46 games in the NFL with the Browns and Indianapolis Colts between 2012 and 2014, running for 2,032 yards and 17 touchdowns and hauling in passes for 912 yards and two touchdowns.

His career then took a downturn.

Richardson, who was traded to the Colts early into his second pro season, was cut by the Oakland Raiders prior to the 2015 season.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Richardson in April 2016, only to see him injure a hamstring in May. He then injured a knee and was cut in August 2016.

Richardson played three seasons at the University of Alabama where he was unanimous All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2011.

Saskatchewan (6-6-0) ranks last in the CFL with 847 rushing yards.