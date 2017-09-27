Scott Thompson: Should Wynne spend money to explain electricity ‘mistake’?

The Wynne Liberal government is well aware you are ticked off at her energy “mistake” which has resulted in Ontarians facing crippling electricity rates, for no reason, other than lack of due diligence.

This isn’t about being green, this is about overspending and cost-effectiveness.

READ MORE: Ontario government to spend $5.5M advertising hydro bill cuts, documents show

That is why she recently refinanced the loan in which to pay for it all from 20 to 30 years.

Because she has punted this off to the next generation, your rates will drop for a while but then will head back up to pay for it all, after the next election.

By the time it is paid for, the technology, especially around wind turbines, will be obsolete, many say it already is.

That’s like still paying for a new car after it is worn out and has been taken off the road.

Now the Wynne Liberals have siphoned $5 million from the taxpayer to buy advertising to explain it all to you.

READ MORE: Ontario government hydro ads aren’t in contempt of parliament: Speaker

So you will understand.

Do you think this is money well spent?

Perhaps she should use your tax dollars to pay down the cost of her energy “mistake” rather than trying to explain it to us.

I think we get it, and if you don’t, just open your electricity bill.