Man sexually assaulted woman after asking for directions: Toronto police

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Midtown Toronto after stopping her to ask for directions.

Toronto police said a woman, 26, was walking on the east side of Avenue Road, south of St. Clair Avenue West, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A man who was standing by his car had reportedly approached the woman with his cellphone and was asking for directions.

0926 15:01 Sxl Asslt Alert, Ave Rd/st. Clair Ave W Area, Susp's Phot Rlsd https://t.co/rAP6f1uyrU — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 26, 2017

Police said the man sexually assaulted the woman, then fled northbound on Avenue Road and westbound on Lynnwood Avenue.

He is described as in his mid-20s, standing about 5’9″ tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts at the time and was driving a blue, two-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord.

Police have released cellphone photographs of both the suspect and vehicle in hopes that someone may identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).