Man sexually assaulted woman after asking for directions: Toronto police
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Midtown Toronto after stopping her to ask for directions.
Toronto police said a woman, 26, was walking on the east side of Avenue Road, south of St. Clair Avenue West, around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A man who was standing by his car had reportedly approached the woman with his cellphone and was asking for directions.
Police said the man sexually assaulted the woman, then fled northbound on Avenue Road and westbound on Lynnwood Avenue.
He is described as in his mid-20s, standing about 5’9″ tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts at the time and was driving a blue, two-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord.
Police have released cellphone photographs of both the suspect and vehicle in hopes that someone may identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
