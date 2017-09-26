Canada
September 26, 2017 4:26 pm

Search for missing Osoyoos man

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News
The Osoyoos RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man.

Arthur Harnum has not been seen or heard from since Thursday Sept. 21. when he departed his former residence in Osoyoos in his 1997 Ford Explorer.

The vehicle is brown in colour with BC license plate number 331MLL.

It is not known where Harnum planned to travel.

RCMP would like to speak with him to ensure his wellbeing.

Police say Harnum is 5’10 tall, 220 lbs, with brown eyes and is balding.
