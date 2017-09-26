Calgary police warn newly released offender poses ‘significant’ risk, especially to males

Police issued a public warning Tuesday, saying an inmate who’s completed his sentence has been released and will live in the Calgary area.

The service believes Luke Entz “presents a risk of significant harm to the community, especially males (of different age groups).”

“Due to a court order we are unable to provide specific details of his convictions,” police said in a statement.

Entz, 20, is described as 5’8” and about 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said he will be monitored by the CPS Specialized Offender Management Program and Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.

Police said the warning was issued in the interest of public safety and with consideration to privacy issues.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action,” police said.