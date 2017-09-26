Crime
Teen charged after 9 mm semi-automatic firearm, ammunition found by Toronto police

Toronto police allegedly seized this firearm from a 16-year-old boy.

A Toronto teen is facing charges for allegedly possessing a large firearm near the city’s Chinatown area.

Toronto police said a boy was spotted by police on Vanauley Walk, in the Dundas Street West and Denison Avenue area.

Police allegedly found a Kel Tec Sub 2000 9 mm semi-automatic firearm with ammunition.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, careless use of a firearm, careless use of ammunition and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

The teen cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday morning.

