Canada
September 26, 2017 3:03 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 3:14 pm

Park in west Regina to be named after local artist

By Staff Global News

During the Monday night city council meeting, council approved naming a park in west Regina in honour of a local woman who was killed in a car crash two years ago.

Facebook / Michelle Sereda
A A

During the Monday night city council meeting, council approved naming a park in west Regina in honour of a local woman who was killed in a car crash two years ago.

Michele Sereda was a well-known member of the arts community in Regina. She co-founded the experimental theatre company Curtain Razors and graduated from the University of Regina’s theatre department. She was among four killed on Highway 6 in early 2015.

Sereda also worked in the community to build connections with First Nations communities.

The Westerra Development in west Regina will be named Sereda Park.

“She was a tremendous person in the arts and the creative community and unfortunately the way she passed on was a shock to everyone, so this is a way commemorate her,” Mayor Michael Fougere said on Global News Morning Tuesday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Michele Sereda
Michele Sereda park
Regina City Council
Sereda Park
Westerra Developments

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News