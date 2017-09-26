Park in west Regina to be named after local artist

During the Monday night city council meeting, council approved naming a park in west Regina in honour of a local woman who was killed in a car crash two years ago.

Michele Sereda was a well-known member of the arts community in Regina. She co-founded the experimental theatre company Curtain Razors and graduated from the University of Regina’s theatre department. She was among four killed on Highway 6 in early 2015.

Sereda also worked in the community to build connections with First Nations communities.

The Westerra Development in west Regina will be named Sereda Park.

“She was a tremendous person in the arts and the creative community and unfortunately the way she passed on was a shock to everyone, so this is a way commemorate her,” Mayor Michael Fougere said on Global News Morning Tuesday.