Bob Layton editorial: Where is the outrage?

For the second time this month we should give a shout-out to police for warning us of yet another sex offender set free in our city, and a raspberry to the system responsible.

Once again, we get the unwelcome news that this latest released convict is believed at risk to commit another sexual offense.

His past assaults have involved women of different ages walking alone.

When we ask why we have sexual offenders on the streets, we are told it’s because it’s the law.

They’ve served their time and must be released, even if they are untreatable and at risk to do it again.

If the law is the problem, why are we not changing the law? Do current politicians do anything but cluck their tongues over this?

Political parties like to talk about taxes for the middle class. How about safety for all classes?

Those who consult candidates for office, are you telling them not to talk about sex offenders?

Is that why the subject never comes up? Where is the outrage?

I expect someone will call me to explain convict’s rights, but I am more interested in the rights of women and children.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.