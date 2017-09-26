Guelph assault leaves man with serious injuries
Guelph police have arrested a 33-year-old man after a west-end assault that left another man with serious injuries.
Officers were called to a house on Hewitt Lane on Saturday at around 4:00 a.m. and found the victim with injuries to his face and head area.
Police said his injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.
The investigation revealed the man was attacked by another man who was staying in the house and two others who were visiting.
Police arrested one suspect on Monday.
He’s facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault, uttering death threats, mischief and breach of probation.
