Guelph assault leaves man with serious injuries

Guelph police have arrested a 33-year-old man after a west-end assault that left another man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to a house on Hewitt Lane on Saturday at around 4:00 a.m. and found the victim with injuries to his face and head area.

Police said his injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed the man was attacked by another man who was staying in the house and two others who were visiting.

Police arrested one suspect on Monday.

He’s facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault, uttering death threats, mischief and breach of probation.