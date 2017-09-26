Crime
September 26, 2017 11:59 am
Updated: September 26, 2017 12:00 pm

SIU investigating after man falls from second-floor apartment in Hamilton

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
HAMILTON – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 31-year-old man fell from a second-floor apartment in Hamilton.

The Special Investigations Unit says two officers went to the apartment on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. to arrest a man.

The SIU says officers knocked on the door of an apartment, but no one answered.

It says an officer found the man they were looking for on the ground outside the apartment.

The agency says the man had fallen from the apartment at some point and was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

The SIU investigates interactions between police and civilians that result in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

