Crime
September 26, 2017 6:01 am
Updated: September 26, 2017 6:02 am

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in east-end Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a stabbing in east-end Toronto on Sept. 26, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

Toronto police are investigating after a male teen was stabbed in the city’s east-end overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the the scene just before 2 a.m. at a car wash near Victoria Park and Ellesmere Road.

Toronto paramedics said they located a male teen with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any details of possible suspects.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Life Threatening Injuries
Scarborough
Scarborough stabbing
stabbing in east-end Toronto
Teen Stabbed.
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News