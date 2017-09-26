Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in east-end Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a male teen was stabbed in the city’s east-end overnight.
Emergency crews responded to the the scene just before 2 a.m. at a car wash near Victoria Park and Ellesmere Road.
Toronto paramedics said they located a male teen with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release any details of possible suspects.
