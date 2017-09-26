Surrey RCMP investigate another apparent shooting

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shots fired incident in Cloverdale Monday evening, where the victim apparently drove himself to Peace Arch Hospital.

Officers were called to the hospital at 8:20pm when a man showed up with an apparent gunshot wound.

The subsequent investigation led them to the 5300-block of 164th Street.

No other victims were found and officers are speaking to witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood.

There was a heavy police presence at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, after a black pickup truck was parked outside its front doors, with bullet holes clearly visible on the rear driver’s side door.

The Fraser Health Authority confirmed that officers were present at the hospital late Monday, but did not offer any information on the victim.

Pictures clearly showed bullet holes in the side of the truck.