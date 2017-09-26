Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We are still losing over three and a half minutes of daylight every day at this time of year and we are now down to less than 12 hours of daylight per day.

Lucky we will see brighter conditions starting today when high pressure builds over our region. Expect sun and cloud with above seasonal temps over the next few days.

Today’s daytime high range: 17 to 24C

~ Duane/Wesla