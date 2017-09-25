Kelowna teens flashed, propositioned in Rutland

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a man who exposed himself to two teenage girls on Friday evening.

Police were called just after 7:30 to a report of an indecent act in the 700 block of Rutland Road North.

The teenagers told RCMP that a man on a black motorcycle, possibly a Harley Davidson, with “U shaped handle bars.

“After striking a conversation with the two youths, the suspect allegedly exposed himself and offered each of the girls an undisclosed amount of cash,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release. “Both girls reportedly told the man “no,” at which time he left the area without further incident.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s to early 30’s, of average height and weight, with red or strawberry blonde coloured hair and a beard.

He was wearing a black Harley Davidson branded t-shirt and a pair of dark coloured pants.

His image was captured by surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.