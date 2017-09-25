Teen facing weapons offence charges
On Sunday morning, Regina police were called to the Transcona area of the city for a weapons offence.
Officers were told about a young male who left a store on the 4600 block of 2 Avenue with stolen items. He also indicated in a threatening manner to another person that he was carrying a firearm.
The male was seen entering a house on the 400 block of Forget Street. Once police arrived, they cleared several people from the house. Neither the merchandise nor the firearm was found at the scene.
The 17-year-old boy who allegedly took the merchandise was arrested and charged.
The boy made his first court appearance on Monday morning.
