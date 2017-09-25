Peterborough public health: Even though it’s autumn, you need to take precautions in this heat

Peterborough is sweltering under a heat alert issued by public health authorities and while it’s only the second alert issued this year, and it’s officially it autumn, the authorities are reminding residents to take precautions when the temperatures are heading for 40C.

Public Health nurse Wanda Tonis says staying hydrated is important. Drink water often, not waiting till you feel thirsty she says. If you do not have air conditioning at home, go to a mall, a library or other public space that does. She adds to remember those who are most at risk.

“Check in on elderly or sick friends, family or neighbours because they are susceptible to heat and heat stress,” said Tonis.

The hot humid weather conditions are a result of the jet stream dragging hot tropical air up from the southern U.S. where it remains stuck over much of Ontario.

Meteorologist Geoff Coulson with Environment Canada says while it may have been a cool wet summer, we are making up for it now.

“We’re now sitting at one, two, three, four, five, five weather records broken including today’s since September 20th, probably going to break the record tomorrow, probably going to break the record on Wednesday,” said Coulson.

Because of the continuing hot weather, Peterborough Public Health has re-introduced water testing to determine if local beaches are safe to swim.

Beavermead and Roger’s Cove beaches in Peterborough and Lakefield Beach in Selwyn Township have been declared safe for swimming. However, there are no longer lifeguards on duty.