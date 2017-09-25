Lethbridge couple accused of abusing young child

Lethbridge police have charged a 26-year-old-woman and her 32-year-old-boyfriend with the assault of a two-year-old boy.

The abuse allegations stem from an anonymous tip on Thursday, Sept. 21, that indicated a young child may be in danger.

Police officers, along with Child and Family Services, attended a Lethbridge home to check on the welfare of a two-year-old boy and found visible injuries to the child’s face and neck.

A further exam at Chinook Regional Hospital uncovered injuries all over the boy’s body.

Police said the child’s mother told investigators the boy had fallen, but medical staff said his injuries were not consistent with a fall.

The woman has been charged with assault and the man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Neither suspect is being named in order to protect the identity of the child.

Police said the boy is currently in the care of relatives.