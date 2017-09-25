2 seniors hit by vehicle suffer serious injuries: Calgary EMS
Calgary EMS say two seniors were injured on Monday when they were hit by a vehicle.
It happened at around 10 a.m. in the area of Richardson Way S.W. and Sarcee Road S.W.
The victims, an elderly man and woman, were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.
