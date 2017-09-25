500 Central Okanagan homes chosen to try out Bulky Item pickup program

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is trying out a new pilot project called the Bulky Item pickup program.

Just over 500 homes in select areas of Peachland, Kelowna Mission and Lake Country will recieve a door knocker letting them know they’ve been chosen.

Those who are picked will be able to start putting unwanted bulky household stuff out on the curb in a few weeks.

The pilot project will last eight weeks.

Homes were chosen that were furthest away from existing waste facilities.

“The purpose of this pilot is twofold, to gauge interest from the public in having this type of program available to them. Also, it’s to see if it could replace the need for transfer stations in the designated areas down the road,” Regional District Environmental Services Manager Peter rotheisler said in a news release.”We want to test every potential problem and situation we can think of. The logistics of collecting things like renovation leftovers, carpet, underlay, sinks, toilets, exercise equipment, appliances -we need to see up front how feasible that is to manage. Our contractor OK Environmental Waste Systems will handle the pickups and administration of the pilot project. Instructions on what you can put out, how much, how often, and when will be very clear. And it will all be strictly monitored, if you don’t get a door knocker, you’re not part of the pickup program.”

The pilot program will run from Oct. 10 to Dec. 1, and once it is over, participants will be surveyed to see if a more permanent program should be implemented, and how much they would be willing to pay for the service.