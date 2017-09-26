Bob Layton Editorial: Double tickets

We will never hear the end of the photo radar issue.

One fellow says just like smoking is the number one preventable cause of death, speeding is the number one preventable cause of the big or frequent ticket event.

We’ve got two people now waiting to go to court over tickets they say came too close together.

READ MORE: Driver receives 2 photo radar tickets 10 seconds apart in Edmonton

A woman doing 74 and 72 in a 60 zone is complaining about two tickets. And a man is complaining about close tickets as well.

The woman wants this to become an election issue. She’s from Calgary, speeding through Edmonton.

Back before photo radar was an issue, I was in court to see a driver who got caught speeding twice, pulled over by two different police officers.

READ MORE: Edmonton man furious after receiving three photo radar tickets in one day

The judge said, “You obviously have no respect for the law.”

Then, the judge asked him to get out his driver’s license and give it to the court clerk.

The judge advised the speeder to get someone else to come to court to drive his car home, since he’d be without a driver’s license for a while.

READ MORE: Edmonton photo radar revenue down by $3M; drivers speeding less

This was an old-school judge.

Do you think or hope the modern judges will be of the same mind, or do you want one ticket killed?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.