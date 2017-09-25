Crime
September 25, 2017 11:59 am

Special Investigations Unit investigating arrest of 42-year-old man in Etobicoke

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
A A

TORONTO – Ontario’s police watchdog is looking into the arrest of a man who was seriously injured in west Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to investigate a reported sexual assault shortly after midnight Sunday.

The SIU says the officers eventually found a 42-year-old man and arrested him.

It says the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a serious injury.

No other details about the incident have been released.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Police Watchdog
Serious Injury
Sexual Assault
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News