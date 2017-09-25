Special Investigations Unit investigating arrest of 42-year-old man in Etobicoke

TORONTO – Ontario’s police watchdog is looking into the arrest of a man who was seriously injured in west Toronto.
The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to investigate a reported sexual assault shortly after midnight Sunday.
The SIU says the officers eventually found a 42-year-old man and arrested him.
It says the man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a serious injury.
No other details about the incident have been released.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
