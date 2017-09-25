Come on Down! ‘The Price is Right’ stage show coming to Peterborough

Fans of The Price is Right will have a chance to “come on down” and spin the big wheel in Peterborough next spring.

Prizes and cash are up for grabs as the Peterborough Memorial Centre will host The Price is Right Live! stage show on March 14.

The Price Is Right Live! is an interactive stage show that gives audience members the chance to play classic games from television’s longest-running game show.

Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and even a new car by playing favourite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel and the showcase showdown.

“Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live! has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America,” a release from Fremantle Media stated.

Contestants will be selected in a random draw of those in attendance.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Centre box office or by calling 705-743-3561 or online at www.memorialcentre.ca.