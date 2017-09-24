Canada
Halifax police officer pulls unresponsive man from water

Halifax police say an officer pulled a 47-year-old man from the water on Saturday evening.

A Halifax police officer pulled an unresponsive man from the water near the 1200 block of Lower Water Street on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the waterfront shortly before 8 p.m.

The 47-year-old man was taken from the water and was provided medical care from police, EHS and Halifax Fire officials.

Police say he remains in the QEII hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

The matter remains under investigation.

