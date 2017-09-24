Woman killed in single vehicle rollover in Morley, Alta.

A woman is dead after a vehicle rollover that happened on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation in Morley, Alta., Saturday night.

RCMP was called to the scene of the single vehicle crash at around 6 p.m.

A pickup truck with several occupants were involved in a rollover, according to officials.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital. Another woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Traffic was being rerouted on Spring Road while RCMP investigated and cleared the collision scene.

RCMP said they were also working to determine if there were any other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No further information about the crash or the victims have been released.