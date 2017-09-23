Charges pending following two-vehicle crash in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police say charges are pending following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
The collision happened around 10:30 a.m. at Robie and Columbus streets.
There isn’t much information available at this time but police say one of the vehicles involved in the crash ended up on its roof.
The two people inside that vehicle were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Accident Investigation Team and Forensic Identification Officers are still investigating.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time. It’s also unclear what charges will be laid in connection with the incident.
