1 in life-threatening condition, 5 injured after crash in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are investigating after a minivan crashed in the city’s west end, leaving a person in life-threatening condition and sending several others to hospital.

Emergency officials said crews were called to the Rockcliffe Boulevard and Woolner Avenue area, northeast of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West, after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the minivan left the road and was cut in half.

Toronto Paramedics said a person had life-threatening injuries, two others had serious injuries and three people had non-life-threatening injuries.