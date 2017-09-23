Wellington County OPP seeking missing teen from Drayton. Ont

The Wellington County OPP are asking the public for their assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Anthony (Tony) Schmitt was last seen leaving his home in Drayton, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 21, around 4:00 p.m. He was leaving on his Bike and had a red bag with him at the time.

The OPP say that he is known to frequent the areas of Elora and Kitchener.

Anyone with information regarding Schmitt’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Wellington County OPP immediately as they are looking to check in on his well-being.