September 22, 2017 4:18 pm
Updated: September 22, 2017 4:37 pm

Toronto area driver charged with sexually assaulting disabled girl on school bus

By The Canadian Press
York Regional Police have charged Hamid Mohaghegh Montazeri for allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled girl on a school bus.

York Regional Police
RICHMOND HILL – York regional police say a man is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled 15-year-old girl on the school bus he was driving.

Police say a parent reported Tuesday that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her school bus driver in Richmond Hill, Ont.

A police spokeswoman says investigators allege the assault occurred on the bus and the girl was the last passenger dropped off.

62-year-old Hamid Mohaghegh Montazeri of Richmond Hill was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Police say the accused is known to have operated a school bus for the past five years.

He is to appear in court in Newmarket, Ont., on Oct. 17.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Richmond Hill

