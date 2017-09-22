Alectra Utilities warns customers about ongoing phone scam

Alectra Utilities is warning customers about an ongoing telephone scam.

Officials say customers are being threatened with having their electrical service disconnected if they do not make an immediate payment through a cheque cashing service.

Customers are also being asked to purchase pre-paid credit cards and call a specific phone number to provide the card and PIN number.

Alectra Utilities says it never asks for a pre-paid card payment for any outstanding account balance and does not disconnect services for non-payment after 4 p.m. on weekdays, or anytime on weekends or holidays.

The utility says customers who believe they may be a victim of fraud or theft should contact police.