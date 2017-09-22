Crime
September 22, 2017 2:46 pm

Alectra Utilities warns customers about ongoing phone scam

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Alectra Utilities is warning customers about a continuing telephone scam.

File / Global News
A A

Alectra Utilities is warning customers about an ongoing telephone scam.

Officials say customers are being threatened with having their electrical service disconnected if they do not make an immediate payment through a cheque cashing service.

Customers are also being asked to purchase pre-paid credit cards and call a specific phone number to provide the card and PIN number.

READ MORE: Alberta telephone scam asks women to conduct breast self-exams: AHS

Alectra Utilities says it never asks for a pre-paid card payment for any outstanding account balance and does not disconnect services for non-payment after 4 p.m. on weekdays, or anytime on weekends or holidays.

READ MORE: ‘Can you hear me?’: Don’t say ‘Yes’ in new telephone scam

The utility says customers who believe they may be a victim of fraud or theft should contact police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alectra Utilities
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Phone Scam
telephone scam

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News