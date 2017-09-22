Central Okanagan regional park expansion

The Black Mountain/sntsk’il’nten Regional Park is the largest in the Central Okanagan and it just got bigger.

The Central Okanagan Regional District (CORD) purchased 127 hectares of land to be added to the existing 516 hectare park on Kelowna’s eastern boundary.

The property was purchased for just over $2.3 million of which $2.1 million came from two regional parks reserve funds.

The Government of Canada’s Habitat Stewardship program contributed $200,000 and the Central Okanagan Land Trust donated $15,000.

“We’ve now protected more than 640-hectares of significant grassland, open Ponderosa pine and grassland savanna. It’s home to at least nine endangered or threatened species and ecological communities,” Regional District Chair Gail Given said in a press release.

2017 marks the 50th anniversay of the Regional District.