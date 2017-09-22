Scott Thompson: I’m being scammed again!

It seems every day our police services are warning us of yet another scam running rampant across the country.

READ MORE: RCMP warns Canadians of fraudulent ‘traffic infringement’ email scam

Last year I played the recording on air of one I received at home claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency. In it, you can hear the man trying to persuade me to bite using very aggressive and threatening language.

I called back the number they gave me (on air) and got through, revealing the techniques some will go to separate you from your money.

I did the same with a voice message left for me yesterday by another “officer” demanding I call back immediately. When we tried, all we got was a busy signal this time.

It is amazing how similar these scams can be and the sophistication they will use to try to snag you. But there are always clues — especially in the language.

For example, it isn’t very often you hear an official say, as they did to me, [If you choose to ignore this], “I wish you good luck, as the situation unfolds on you.”

Be aware!

READ MORE: The phone scams never stop on The Scott Thompson Show