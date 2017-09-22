Blogs
September 22, 2017
Updated: September 22, 2017 10:18 am

Scott Thompson: I’m being scammed again!

The Saskatoon Police Service issued a public advisory Wednesday of scammers requesting payment in iTunes gift cards over the phone.

It seems every day our police services are warning us of yet another scam running rampant across the country.

Last year I played the recording on air of one I received at home claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency. In it, you can hear the man trying to persuade me to bite using very aggressive and threatening language.

I called back the number they gave me (on air) and got through, revealing the techniques some will go to separate you from your money.

I did the same with a voice message left for me yesterday by another “officer” demanding I call back immediately. When we tried, all we got was a busy signal this time.

It is amazing how similar these scams can be and the sophistication they will use to try to snag you. But there are always clues — especially in the language.

For example, it isn’t very often you hear an official say, as they did to me, [If you choose to ignore this], “I wish you good luck, as the situation unfolds on you.”

Be aware!

