Girl, 12, allegedly sexually assaulted by man at Brampton park

Peel Regional Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in a Brampton park.

The interaction happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday evening at Francis H Taylor Park, in the area of Ashby Field and James Potter roads.

A 12-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted by a man, who fled the park after the incident.

N/R Peel Police – Police Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sex Assault Investigation – https://t.co/6RzyEhkIe2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 21, 2017

The man is described as black, 20- to 29-years-old, with a stocky build and black hair. He is believed to have a Caribbean accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel investigators at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).