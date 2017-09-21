Girl, 12, allegedly sexually assaulted by man at Brampton park
Peel Regional Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in a Brampton park.
The interaction happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday evening at Francis H Taylor Park, in the area of Ashby Field and James Potter roads.
A 12-year-old girl told police she was sexually assaulted by a man, who fled the park after the incident.
The man is described as black, 20- to 29-years-old, with a stocky build and black hair. He is believed to have a Caribbean accent.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peel investigators at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
