Ticats enter Lions den as playoff hunt intensifies

A couple of newcomers on offence hope to propel the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back into the win column when they visit the B.C. Lions Friday night.

Recently signed running back Alex Green will start in place of C.J. Gable who suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

And receiver Shamawd Chambers, who joined the team on Sunday after a trade with the Edmonton Eskimos, gets the starting nod after fellow receiver Mike Jones was suspended for two games after he tested positive for a banned substance.

Jeremiah Masoli will make his fourth straight start for Hamilton opposite Lions pivot Jonathon Jennings. Jennings was injured on B.C.’s first offensive possession in their 41-26 victory over the Ticats on July 15.

Travis Lulay went on to throw for 436 yards and three touchdowns in that game, the Leos’ fourth straight win over the Cats. This time around, Lulay is out with an injury.

The Lions will have defensive end Alex Bazzie back in the lineup Friday night after he failed to catch on with an NFL team this summer. Bazzie registered 29 sacks in 50 games with B.C. from 2014 to 2016.

Hamilton (2-9) enters Week 14 of the CFL season two points behind Montreal for third place in the East Division. The 6-6 Lions are currently tied for fourth in the West with 6-5 Saskatchewan.